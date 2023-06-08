Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is above average at 13.08x. The 36-month beta value for JHG is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JHG is $25.72, which is -$1.66 below than the current price. The public float for JHG is 164.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of JHG on June 08, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

JHG) stock’s latest price update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.86 in relation to its previous close of 27.97. However, the company has experienced a 7.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JHG’s Market Performance

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has seen a 7.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.58% gain in the past month and a 4.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for JHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for JHG’s stock, with a 12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JHG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for JHG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JHG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $23 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

JHG Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHG rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.67. In addition, Janus Henderson Group plc saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JHG starting from Hughes Brennan A., who sale 1,874 shares at the price of $26.69 back on May 08. After this action, Hughes Brennan A. now owns 4,570 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc, valued at $50,010 using the latest closing price.

Sheehan Anne, the Director of Janus Henderson Group plc, purchase 332 shares at $27.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sheehan Anne is holding 332 shares at $9,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.72 for the present operating margin

+72.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus Henderson Group plc stands at +17.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44.

Based on Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 6.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.