Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Stock Showcases 14.10% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has seen a 10.99% increase in the past week, with a 42.22% gain in the past month, and a -12.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.43% for ISPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.10% for ISPO’s stock, with a -32.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is $2.13, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for ISPO is 50.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On June 08, 2023, ISPO’s average trading volume was 309.36K shares.

ISPO) stock’s latest price update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO)’s stock price has soared by 10.42 in relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

ISPO Trading at 20.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +46.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9368. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Institutional Venture Partners, who sale 2,908 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Jun 06. After this action, Institutional Venture Partners now owns 10,219,758 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $3,053 using the latest closing price.

Institutional Venture Partners, the 10% Owner of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 112,248 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Institutional Venture Partners is holding 10,222,666 shares at $110,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.85 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspirato Incorporated stands at -6.96. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02.

Based on Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,407.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.01. Total debt to assets is 65.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 181.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.