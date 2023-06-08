Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by analysts is $239.26, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for ITW is 302.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ITW was 1.16M shares.

ITW) stock’s latest price update

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 228.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/01/22 that Coors will can its plastic six-pack rings for good

ITW’s Market Performance

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has experienced a 8.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.42% rise in the past month, and a -0.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for ITW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.60% for ITW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

ITW Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.46. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, who sale 235,656 shares at the price of $246.29 back on Feb 03. After this action, SANTI ERNEST SCOTT now owns 213,538 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $58,040,211 using the latest closing price.

O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A, the Vice Chairman of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sale 60,137 shares at $246.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A is holding 40,072 shares at $14,809,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at +19.04. The total capital return value is set at 33.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.25. Equity return is now at value 98.10, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 257.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.