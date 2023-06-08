HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, HUBC stock has gone down by -2.18%, with a monthly decline of -9.36% and a quarterly plunge of -56.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.96% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -91.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On June 08, 2023, HUBC’s average trading volume was 5.35M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has plunged by -6.44 when compared to previous closing price of 0.62, but the company has seen a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBC Trading at -37.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -2.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6175. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -95.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.