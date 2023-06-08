HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) by analysts is $4.47, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 48.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of HOOK was 1.08M shares.

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) has plunged by -8.87 when compared to previous closing price of 1.24, but the company has seen a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOOK’s Market Performance

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has experienced a 0.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.49% drop in the past month, and a 28.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.78% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.39% for HOOK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares sank -38.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4015. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 39.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -61.80, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.