HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HPK is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HPK is $29.33, which is $13.49 above the current market price. The public float for HPK is 14.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.30% of that float. The average trading volume for HPK on June 08, 2023 was 282.31K shares.

HPK) stock’s latest price update

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.23 compared to its previous closing price of 14.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HPK’s Market Performance

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) has experienced a 28.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.41% drop in the past month, and a -40.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for HPK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.80% for HPK’s stock, with a -30.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HPK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HPK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

HPK Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPK rose by +28.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, HighPeak Energy Inc. saw -30.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPK starting from Hollis Michael L., who purchase 9,256 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Nov 18. After this action, Hollis Michael L. now owns 249,887 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc., valued at $207,520 using the latest closing price.

HIGHTOWER JACK, the Chief Executive Officer of HighPeak Energy Inc., purchase 131,539 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that HIGHTOWER JACK is holding 2,906,011 shares at $2,893,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.92 for the present operating margin

+61.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPeak Energy Inc. stands at +28.30. The total capital return value is set at 33.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94.

Based on HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK), the company’s capital structure generated 60.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.60. Total debt to assets is 30.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.