Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX)’s stock price has increased by 2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 7.07. However, the company has seen a 15.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) by analysts is $11.17, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for HLX is 142.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of HLX was 1.77M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has seen a 15.92% increase in the past week, with a 5.20% rise in the past month, and a -14.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for HLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.92% for HLX’s stock, with a 11.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +15.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $8.44 back on Feb 27. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 193,948 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $633,000 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., sale 26,000 shares at $6.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 254,870 shares at $180,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.