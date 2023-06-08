HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) by analysts is $72.33, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of HDB was 1.64M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 64.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has experienced a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.31% drop in the past month, and a -4.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for HDB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.28% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.93. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.