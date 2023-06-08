Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 23.39x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for HAYW is 209.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.72% of that float. On June 08, 2023, HAYW’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

HAYW) stock’s latest price update

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has soared by 3.60 in relation to previous closing price of 11.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW’s stock has risen by 8.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.64% and a quarterly drop of -2.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for HAYW’s stock, with a 8.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 25.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Soucy Arthur L, who sale 15,712 shares at the price of $10.65 back on Jun 01. After this action, Soucy Arthur L now owns 8,891 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $167,393 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 2,036,894 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 836,843 shares at $23,933,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.