Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, HLIT stock has gone up by 2.50%, with a monthly gain of 33.90% and a quarterly surge of 39.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for HLIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 58.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) by analysts is $20.83, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for HLIT is 102.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of HLIT was 1.40M shares.

HLIT) stock’s latest price update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has soared by 0.22 in relation to previous closing price of 18.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

HLIT Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 37.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.