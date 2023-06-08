Guess’ Inc. (GES) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.60 in comparison to its previous close of 20.01, however, the company has experienced a 8.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Guess Investor Wants Marcianos Out

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is 22.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GES is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is $24.00, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 28.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.01% of that float. On June 08, 2023, GES’s average trading volume was 992.15K shares.

GES’s Market Performance

GES stock saw an increase of 8.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.06% and a quarterly increase of -5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Guess’ Inc. (GES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.68% for GES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

GES Trading at 11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from CHIDONI ANTHONY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.60 back on Sep 19. After this action, CHIDONI ANTHONY now owns 199,552 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $166,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess’ Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Guess’ Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guess’ Inc. (GES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.