GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has seen a 9.19% increase in the past week, with a 8.02% gain in the past month, and a 1.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.33% for GRWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is $5.26, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 57.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRWG on June 08, 2023 was 970.37K shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) has increased by 2.54 when compared to last closing price of 3.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

GRWG Trading at 14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

+19.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at -58.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.10. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.41. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.