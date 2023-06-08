Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.31 in relation to its previous close of 2.06. However, the company has experienced a -18.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is $20.00, which is $35.57 above the current market price. The public float for GREE is 3.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GREE on June 08, 2023 was 116.73K shares.

GREE’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has seen a -18.22% decrease in the past week, with a -54.19% drop in the past month, and a -56.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.32% for GREE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.51% for GREE’s stock, with a -78.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

GREE Trading at -54.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -52.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE fell by -18.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. saw -33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GREE starting from NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P, who sale 6,504 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Mar 09. After this action, NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P now owns 37,113 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., valued at $2,732 using the latest closing price.

Rothaupt Daniel, the Director of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., sale 3,470 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rothaupt Daniel is holding 20,530 shares at $1,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.78 for the present operating margin

-24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stands at -299.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.