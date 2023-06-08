Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GGG is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GGG is $84.33, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 166.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for GGG on June 08, 2023 was 905.75K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has decreased by -0.42 when compared to last closing price of 82.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG’s stock has risen by 6.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.36% and a quarterly rise of 18.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Graco Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.31% for GGG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.65% for the last 200 days.

GGG Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.08. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Johnson Jeffrey P., who sale 15,252 shares at the price of $78.55 back on May 22. After this action, Johnson Jeffrey P. now owns 30,835 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $1,198,092 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeffrey P., the President, Electric Motor Div of Graco Inc., sale 10,315 shares at $78.72 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Johnson Jeffrey P. is holding 30,835 shares at $812,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graco Inc. (GGG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.