Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is 1.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSMG is -0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is $7.50, The public float for GSMG is 6.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On June 08, 2023, GSMG’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG stock saw a decrease of 9.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.32% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for GSMG’s stock, with a -45.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSMG Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6038. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -58.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+74.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +17.12. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.