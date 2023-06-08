GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) has surged by 0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 0.63, but the company has seen a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is $5.40, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for GOVX is 26.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOVX on June 08, 2023 was 298.07K shares.

GOVX’s Market Performance

GOVX’s stock has seen a 1.97% increase for the week, with a -4.76% drop in the past month and a -9.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for GeoVax Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for GOVX stock, with a simple moving average of -22.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

GOVX Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6465. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from DODD DAVID A, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Apr 24. After this action, DODD DAVID A now owns 113,870 shares of GeoVax Labs Inc., valued at $20,445 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Mark, the CFO of GeoVax Labs Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Reynolds Mark is holding 68,184 shares at $5,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -47.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.