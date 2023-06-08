Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)’s stock price has increased by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 27.29. However, the company has seen a 5.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is $31.78, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for GNTX is 232.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on June 08, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stock saw a decrease of 5.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Gentex Corporation (GNTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

GNTX Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.41. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from GOODE GARY F, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $28.27 back on May 19. After this action, GOODE GARY F now owns 29,180 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $124,837 using the latest closing price.

Hollars James A, the Director of Gentex Corporation, sale 4,416 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Hollars James A is holding 36,149 shares at $124,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.