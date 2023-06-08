Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.50 in relation to its previous close of 13.91. However, the company has experienced a 6.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/26/23 that Genco Stock Is a Good Bet as Rising Shipping Rates Help Boost Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is 5.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNK is 1.06.

The public float for GNK is 39.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On June 08, 2023, GNK’s average trading volume was 929.31K shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK stock saw a decrease of 6.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for GNK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

GNK Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 9,423 shares at the price of $14.03 back on May 08. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 99,671 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $132,205 using the latest closing price.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 14,164 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that WOBENSMITH JOHN C is holding 431,024 shares at $274,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.