GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC)'s stock price has plunge by -9.61% in relation to previous closing price of 4.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GDC is at 1.24.

The public float for GDC is 0.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume for GDC on June 08, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

GDC’s Market Performance

The stock of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has seen a -9.98% decrease in the past week, with a -28.01% drop in the past month, and a 27.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.57% for GDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.68% for GDC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.06% for the last 200 days.

GDC Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDC fell by -9.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, GD Culture Group Limited saw 111.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.21 for the present operating margin

+36.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GD Culture Group Limited stands at -277.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.