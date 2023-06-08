Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ULCC stock has gone up by 12.27%, with a monthly gain of 14.07% and a quarterly plunge of -21.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.76% for ULCC’s stock, with a -15.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ULCC is $14.86, which is $6.26 above the current market price. The public float for ULCC is 215.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for ULCC on June 08, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has plunged by -0.86 when compared to previous closing price of 9.32, but the company has seen a 12.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that It’s Not Just You: Businesses Are Making Their Phone Numbers Hard to Find

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 90,600 shares at the price of $8.19 back on May 30. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 1,044,956 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $741,869 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 178,990 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 935,556 shares at $1,480,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.