Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.03 in comparison to its previous close of 31.10, however, the company has experienced a 4.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $34.75, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLYW on June 08, 2023 was 881.60K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

The stock of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a 4.59% increase in the past week, with a 6.08% rise in the past month, and a 15.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for FLYW’s stock, with a 24.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.40. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Massaro Michael, who sale 11,457 shares at the price of $31.18 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massaro Michael now owns 1,139,737 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $357,264 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 11,457 shares at $31.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,151,194 shares at $355,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.