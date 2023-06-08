Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLGC is $1.00, which is $0.82 above the current price. The public float for FLGC is 68.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLGC on June 08, 2023 was 935.90K shares.

FLGC) stock’s latest price update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has dropped by -25.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLGC’s Market Performance

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has experienced a -18.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.40% drop in the past month, and a -52.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for FLGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.98% for FLGC’s stock, with a -58.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

FLGC Trading at -19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.48%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC fell by -16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2256. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw -20.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -141.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.