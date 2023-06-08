FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for FAZE is 53.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of FAZE on June 08, 2023 was 354.76K shares.

The stock price of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) has plunged by -6.05 when compared to previous closing price of 0.56, but the company has seen a 5.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/20/22 that FaZe Stock Is Falling After the Gen Z Brand’s SPAC Merger

FAZE’s Market Performance

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has seen a 5.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.56% gain in the past month and a 1.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.74% for FAZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.15% for FAZE’s stock, with a -84.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FAZE Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5491. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc. saw -71.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc., valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.