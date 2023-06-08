Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has seen a 5.90% increase in the past week, with a 0.23% gain in the past month, and a 5.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for EXPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.80% for EXPD’s stock, with a 10.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is above average at 15.28x. The 36-month beta value for EXPD is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXPD is $100.85, which is -$13.01 below than the current price. The public float for EXPD is 151.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. The average trading volume of EXPD on June 08, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

EXPD) stock’s latest price update

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.46relation to previous closing price of 115.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that A Cyberattack Forced a Logistics Company to Temporarily Halt Operations

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $107 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

EXPD Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.71. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Musser Jeffrey S, who sale 30,041 shares at the price of $111.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, Musser Jeffrey S now owns 116,587 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $3,343,602 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Jeffrey F, the Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 1,608 shares at $117.89 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Dickerman Jeffrey F is holding 5,484 shares at $189,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.