Examining the Volatility of Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) Stock

The stock of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has gone up by 5.12% for the week, with a -14.09% drop in the past month and a -27.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.10% for JXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for JXN’s stock, with a -17.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Right Now?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for JXN is $38.50, which is $8.53 above the current price. The public float for JXN is 70.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on June 08, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

JXN) stock’s latest price update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.62 in relation to previous closing price of 30.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

JXN Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.44. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw -14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Noles Russell G, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $29.39 back on May 30. After this action, Noles Russell G now owns 19,262 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $4,408 using the latest closing price.

Durant Gregory T, the Director of Jackson Financial Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $30.46 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Durant Gregory T is holding 21,119 shares at $91,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.03. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.28. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.