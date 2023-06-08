Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH)’s stock price has soared by 1.85 in relation to previous closing price of 31.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EVH is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVH is $47.56, which is $14.81 above the current market price. The public float for EVH is 93.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume for EVH on June 08, 2023 was 922.67K shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

The stock of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has seen a 11.32% increase in the past week, with a -6.59% drop in the past month, and a -5.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for EVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for EVH’s stock, with a 1.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $40 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

EVH Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.09. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw 15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from WILLIAMS FRANK J, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $29.52 back on Jun 01. After this action, WILLIAMS FRANK J now owns 819,812 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $3,247,108 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS FRANK J, the Director of Evolent Health Inc., sale 110,000 shares at $36.29 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that WILLIAMS FRANK J is holding 819,812 shares at $3,991,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc. stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.