EverQuote Inc.’s (EVER) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has seen a -4.50% decrease in the past week, with a 30.83% gain in the past month, and a -35.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for EVER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for EVER stock, with a simple moving average of -19.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is $10.00, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for EVER is 17.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVER on June 08, 2023 was 465.96K shares.

EVER) stock’s latest price update

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.95 in relation to its previous close of 9.25. However, the company has experienced a -4.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVER Trading at -7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -40.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Auguste Darryl, who sale 1,037 shares at the price of $9.22 back on May 23. After this action, Auguste Darryl now owns 83,919 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $9,561 using the latest closing price.

Shields John L., the Director of EverQuote Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Shields John L. is holding 18,461 shares at $10,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

+94.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc. (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.