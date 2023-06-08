Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) has increased by 1.86 when compared to last closing price of 58.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is $64.50, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for EVRG is 229.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on June 08, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has seen a 3.18% increase in the past week, with a -3.80% drop in the past month, and a 1.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for EVRG’s stock, with a -3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

EVRG Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.28. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Elwell Lesley Lissette, who sale 1,328 shares at the price of $57.67 back on May 25. After this action, Elwell Lesley Lissette now owns 27 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $76,585 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence Sandra AJ, the Director of Evergy Inc., sale 2,523 shares at $62.32 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Lawrence Sandra AJ is holding 480 shares at $157,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc. stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc. (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 128.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.18. Total debt to assets is 41.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.