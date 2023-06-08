Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) Stock

The stock of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has seen a 0.12% increase in the past week, with a -10.81% drop in the past month, and a -2.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.08% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.97% for CNXA stock, with a simple moving average of -43.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 7.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of CNXA on June 08, 2023 was 634.61K shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) has surged by 4.43 when compared to previous closing price of 0.16, but the company has seen a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNXA Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.83%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1864. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.44 for the present operating margin

+26.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -307.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.