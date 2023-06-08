Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) Stock

The stock of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has seen a 7.11% increase in the past week, with a -17.17% drop in the past month, and a -8.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is above average at 24.86x. The 36-month beta value for GOOS is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOS is $20.06, which is $0.22 above than the current price. The public float for GOOS is 52.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.22% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on June 08, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has surged by 0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 16.90, but the company has seen a 7.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOOS Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.68. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +5.95. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.