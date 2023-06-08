Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s (AKYA) Stock

The stock of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) has seen a -5.53% decrease in the past week, with a -19.39% drop in the past month, and a -48.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for AKYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.50% for AKYA stock, with a simple moving average of -48.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKYA is $16.38, which is $10.75 above than the current price. The public float for AKYA is 33.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of AKYA on June 08, 2023 was 128.07K shares.

AKYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) has plunged by -3.15 when compared to previous closing price of 5.56, but the company has seen a -5.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKYA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AKYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKYA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

AKYA Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -18.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKYA fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Akoya Biosciences Inc. saw -43.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKYA starting from McKelligon Brian, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $5.71 back on Jun 06. After this action, McKelligon Brian now owns 152,563 shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc., valued at $28,537 using the latest closing price.

McKelligon Brian, the President/CEO of Akoya Biosciences Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $9.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that McKelligon Brian is holding 160,000 shares at $45,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.44 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoya Biosciences Inc. stands at -94.37. The total capital return value is set at -45.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.62. Equity return is now at value -109.60, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA), the company’s capital structure generated 129.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.40. Total debt to assets is 43.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.