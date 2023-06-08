Evaluating the Impact of -5.84 Increase on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (TKC) Stock

In the past week, TKC stock has gone down by -2.66%, with a monthly decline of -5.40% and a quarterly plunge of -6.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.60% for TKC’s stock, with a -1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Right Now?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TKC is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TKC is $6.42, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for TKC is 471.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for TKC on June 08, 2023 was 297.48K shares.

TKC) stock’s latest price update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC)’s stock price has plunge by -5.84relation to previous closing price of 4.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TKC Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. saw -15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.54 for the present operating margin

+32.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stands at +20.52. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.65. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), the company’s capital structure generated 174.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.55. Total debt to assets is 52.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.