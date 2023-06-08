ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.38. However, the company has seen a 15.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GWH is $2.55, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for GWH is 84.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GWH on June 08, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

GWH’s Market Performance

The stock of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has seen a 15.65% increase in the past week, with a 22.02% rise in the past month, and a 0.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.58% for GWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.58% for GWH’s stock, with a -47.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

GWH Trading at 16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH rose by +15.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1311. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw -45.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from Teamey Kyle, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Mar 07. After this action, Teamey Kyle now owns 31,986 shares of ESS Tech Inc., valued at $4,012 using the latest closing price.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R, the Director of ESS Tech Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that NIGGLI MICHAEL R is holding 583,821 shares at $8,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11800.00 for the present operating margin

-197.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ESS Tech Inc. stands at -8721.36. The total capital return value is set at -59.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.96. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on ESS Tech Inc. (GWH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.