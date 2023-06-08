Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a 37.31% gain in the past month, and a 27.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.88% for ENTG’s stock, with a 33.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4195.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for ENTG is 147.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on June 08, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.64 in relation to its previous close of 107.33. However, the company has experienced a 3.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

ENTG Trading at 29.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +39.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.05. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 66.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Shaner William James, who sale 14,004 shares at the price of $91.61 back on May 15. After this action, Shaner William James now owns 17,912 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $1,282,906 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc., sale 4,845 shares at $90.72 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 15,588 shares at $439,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.