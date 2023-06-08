Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELV is $571.76, which is $111.62 above the current price. The public float for ELV is 236.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on June 08, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 464.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Elevance Health Revenue Lifted by Higher Premiums

ELV’s Market Performance

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has experienced a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month, and a -1.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for ELV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for ELV’s stock, with a -4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $571 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

ELV Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $457.09. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from MCCARTHY GLORIA M, who sale 15,098 shares at the price of $444.76 back on Mar 24. After this action, MCCARTHY GLORIA M now owns 51,435 shares of Elevance Health Inc., valued at $6,714,978 using the latest closing price.

Kendrick Charles Morgan JR, the EVP & President, Commercial of Elevance Health Inc., sale 2,314 shares at $462.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Kendrick Charles Morgan JR is holding 15,327 shares at $1,069,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.