Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.49 in relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGIO is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EGIO is $1.50, which is $1.88 above the current price. The public float for EGIO is 218.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGIO on June 08, 2023 was 904.77K shares.

EGIO’s Market Performance

EGIO’s stock has seen a 1.55% increase for the week, with a -13.25% drop in the past month and a -55.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.33% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for EGIO’s stock, with a -67.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGIO Trading at -15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5356. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -53.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.54. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edgio Inc. (EGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.49. Total debt to assets is 42.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.