Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has decreased by -4.00 when compared to last closing price of 83.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 12 min ago that Most S&P 500 Stocks Are Lower Thursday

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is above average at 14.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is $95.87, which is $15.51 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 118.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EMN on June 08, 2023 was 970.52K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has seen a 3.41% increase in the past week, with a 0.34% rise in the past month, and a -2.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for EMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for EMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $99 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.89. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw -1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from McAlindon Julie A., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $86.89 back on Feb 17. After this action, McAlindon Julie A. now owns 2,877 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,091 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.