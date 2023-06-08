Dole plc (DOLE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) has jumped by 1.90 compared to previous close of 13.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Dole Looks for Deals, Operational Efficiency After NYSE Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) is 11.34x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Dole plc (DOLE) is $15.12, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for DOLE is 64.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On June 08, 2023, DOLE’s average trading volume was 511.10K shares.

DOLE’s Market Performance

The stock of Dole plc (DOLE) has seen a 4.27% increase in the past week, with a 14.56% rise in the past month, and a 17.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for DOLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.32% for DOLE’s stock, with a 33.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOLE Trading at 12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOLE rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.95. In addition, Dole plc saw 44.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dole plc stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dole plc (DOLE), the company’s capital structure generated 140.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 35.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dole plc (DOLE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.