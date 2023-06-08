Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Stock Records 5.24% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has gone up by 3.05% for the week, with a 13.37% rise in the past month and a 5.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for DAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for DAR is 158.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAR on June 08, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.59relation to previous closing price of 64.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Biofuel Stocks Are Sputtering. They Could Get a Jump Start.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

DAR Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.78. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 23. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 740,363 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $4,550,000 using the latest closing price.

Barden Larry, the Director of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $63.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Barden Larry is holding 16,726 shares at $191,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.