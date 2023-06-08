Dana Incorporated (DAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAN is 2.39.

The average price predicted by analysts for DAN is $16.71, which is $1.52 above the current price. The public float for DAN is 142.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAN on June 08, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DAN) stock’s latest price update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)’s stock price has increased by 5.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.04. However, the company has seen a 15.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DAN’s Market Performance

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has experienced a 15.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.96% rise in the past month, and a -6.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for DAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.77% for DAN’s stock, with a -3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

DAN Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN rose by +15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 35,205 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Dec 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 3,101 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $624,904 using the latest closing price.

Kamsickas James Kevin, the Chairman & CEO of Dana Incorporated, sale 400,000 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kamsickas James Kevin is holding 354,728 shares at $7,113,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dana Incorporated (DAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.