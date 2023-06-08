D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has jumped by 1.90 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is $67.94, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On June 08, 2023, HEPS’s average trading volume was 613.19K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

The stock of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a 11.54% rise in the past month, and a 32.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for HEPS’s stock, with a 16.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

HEPS Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0388. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 62.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.