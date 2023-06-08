CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): A Technical Analysis

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is $30.60, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 29.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVI on June 08, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has jumped by 7.08 compared to previous close of 25.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI’s stock has risen by 18.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.89% and a quarterly drop of -13.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for CVR Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.40% for CVI’s stock, with a -12.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

CVI Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw -11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 89.20, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.