Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock Observes -45.14% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a 17.13% increase in the past week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month, and a -36.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.50% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.30% for CUTR’s stock, with a -45.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CUTR is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CUTR is $28.00, which is $8.31 above than the current price. The public float for CUTR is 19.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.37% of that float. The average trading volume of CUTR on June 08, 2023 was 825.52K shares.

Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUTR Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR rose by +17.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -55.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.