CRH plc (CRH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CRH is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRH is $61.57, which is $14.83 above the current market price. The public float for CRH is 728.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for CRH on June 08, 2023 was 665.04K shares.

CRH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) has jumped by 1.21 compared to previous close of 48.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRH’s Market Performance

CRH plc (CRH) has seen a 1.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.36% decline in the past month and a -3.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for CRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for CRH’s stock, with a 14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRH Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRH rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.96. In addition, CRH plc saw 23.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.02 for the present operating margin

+32.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRH plc stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 12.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.81. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on CRH plc (CRH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 24.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CRH plc (CRH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.