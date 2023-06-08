Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) has gone up by 5.15% for the week, with a -10.65% drop in the past month and a 0.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.73% for COYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for COYA’s stock, with a 5.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) is $17.33, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for COYA is 7.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COYA on June 08, 2023 was 115.65K shares.

COYA) stock’s latest price update

Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA)’s stock price has soared by 8.29 in relation to previous closing price of 4.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COYA Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COYA rose by +5.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Coya Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COYA

Equity return is now at value 209.20, with -116.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.