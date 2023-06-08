Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is $16.45, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 129.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on June 08, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

COUR) stock’s latest price update

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.30relation to previous closing price of 13.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

COUR’s Market Performance

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has experienced a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.06% rise in the past month, and a 7.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for COUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for COUR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Belsky Leah F., who sale 66,666 shares at the price of $13.07 back on Jun 02. After this action, Belsky Leah F. now owns 1,081,728 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $871,371 using the latest closing price.

Goli Shravan, the Chief Operating Officer of Coursera Inc., sale 44,716 shares at $13.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Goli Shravan is holding 953,285 shares at $583,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.