Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) has surged by 7.14 when compared to previous closing price of 3.50, but the company has seen a 15.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) by analysts is $6.38, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CRVS was 833.64K shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

CRVS stock saw an increase of 15.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 189.58% and a quarterly increase of 428.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.44% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.22% for CRVS stock, with a simple moving average of 245.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

CRVS Trading at 108.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares surge +121.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +483.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +278.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 341.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -54.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.