CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Stock Faces 3.86% Weekly Volatility

The stock of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has seen a 9.74% increase in the past week, with a 1.94% gain in the past month, and a -3.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for CXW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.50% for CXW’s stock, with a -6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Right Now?

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) by analysts is $14.17, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 113.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CXW was 984.19K shares.

CXW) stock’s latest price update

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.71 in comparison to its previous close of 9.21, however, the company has experienced a 9.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

CXW Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw -18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, who sale 17,153 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARSHALL THURGOOD JR now owns 37,678 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $169,815 using the latest closing price.

Swindle, Patrick D., the Chief Operating Officer of CoreCivic Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $9.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Swindle, Patrick D. is holding 202,695 shares at $335,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc. stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.