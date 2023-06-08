Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) has increased by 7.54 when compared to last closing price of 20.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/21/22 that 3M will stop making harmful PFAS found in hundreds of household items — what are ‘forever chemicals’?

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Right Now?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is $24.00, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for CWCO is 14.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWCO on June 08, 2023 was 75.07K shares.

CWCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has seen a 11.01% increase in the past week, with a 26.36% rise in the past month, and a 39.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for CWCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.02% for CWCO’s stock, with a 33.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWCO stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CWCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWCO in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $24 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

CWCO Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +26.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWCO rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.23. In addition, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. saw 46.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWCO starting from Whittaker Raymond, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $17.77 back on Sep 09. After this action, Whittaker Raymond now owns 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., valued at $142,160 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS CLARENCE B., the Director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., sale 3,430 shares at $16.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that FLOWERS CLARENCE B. is holding 300,476 shares at $56,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at +8.74. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.