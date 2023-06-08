Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNXC is $160.00, which is $74.35 above the current price. The public float for CNXC is 43.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNXC on June 08, 2023 was 359.08K shares.

CNXC) stock’s latest price update

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.70 in relation to its previous close of 91.80. However, the company has experienced a -2.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/21 that Facebook, Ford, Acceleron Pharma: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

CNXC’s Market Performance

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has seen a -2.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.07% decline in the past month and a -37.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for CNXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for CNXC stock, with a simple moving average of -29.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNXC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CNXC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNXC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $150 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

CNXC Trading at -14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXC fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.75. In addition, Concentrix Corporation saw -35.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXC starting from POLK DENNIS, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $136.31 back on Mar 01. After this action, POLK DENNIS now owns 15,507 shares of Concentrix Corporation, valued at $1,363,052 using the latest closing price.

Twomey Cormac J, the EVP, Global Ops & Delivery of Concentrix Corporation, sale 3,631 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Twomey Cormac J is holding 25,277 shares at $544,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+31.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concentrix Corporation stands at +6.77. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 40.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.